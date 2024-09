TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools confirmed a high school student was shot over the weekend.

The school district confirmed Jarek Watie was shot on Sunday.

Union Public Schools told FOX23 they are concerned about Watie’s condition and hope for a speedy recovery.

“We are greatly concerned about Jarek Watie, as he is a special young man and an integral part of our Union family,” Union Public Schools said. “Jarek and his family are in our thoughts and we are praying for a quick and full recovery.”