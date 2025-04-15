Union Public Schools to restore some bus routes that were cut in March

Tulsa, Okla - Union Public Schools says that they have seen slight improvement with their school bus driver crisis, and they will be able to restore some bus routes starting on Monday, April 21st.

Last month the district said that it would move to only have bus services four days a week on some routes starting on March 31st. That move was due to a shortage of drivers. Now, in a message sent to parents, the district says that its Transportation Department will be able to restore bus service to some of those previously cut routes starting on Monday, April 21st.

March 26, 2025 - Union Public Schools will reduce bus routes starting Monday, March 31st due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the district announced Wednesday.

UPS said it has had a severe shortage of bus drivers for several months and is unable to provide bus service for all students to and from school.

The district said in an effort to solve the problem, it has tried route changes, longer drive times, reducing the number of routes and having mechanics, office staff and administrators drive buses.

Starting Monday, UPS said there will be one day a week where certain buses will not be providing transportation to or from school.

See the chart below to find out which bus routes will be impacted.

Union Bus Route Changes (Union Public Schools)

The district said parents will need to check to see if their child’s bus is on the schedule and will be responsible for making arrangements for their own transportation to and from school on that specific day of the week.

UPS said it needs 73 drivers to run all routes, but had as many as 20 vacancies this week.

You can find your child’s bus route here

Those interesting in driving a bus for Union Public Schools can apply here.

Starting pay is $17.65/hour plus benefits, and UPS provides paid training.