Union Public Schools seeks to fill 118 openings for 3-year-old program at Rosa Parks ECEC

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is looking to fill 118 openings available for its three-year-old program at Rosa Parks Early Childhood Education Center as the first day of school approaches.

This is a full day, year-round program, the school district said. It’s aimed at children who will turn three years old by Sept. 1.

“For the first time, we are extending our program for children living outside the Union school district since we still have over 100 available openings for our award-winning three-year-old program,” said Alycia Pennington, principal of Rosa Parks Early Childhood Education Center. “We know that children who participate in three-year-old programs often experience meaningful gains in early language, literacy and social skills, and there are certainly important family-level benefits.”

Union Public Schools said its early childhood program is free of charge and open to families living outside the district who qualify by income.

To complete enrollment online, click here.

You can also visit Union’s Enrollment Center at 6011 South 89th East Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The school district said to please bring the following required documents:

Two proofs of address

The parent’s photo ID

The child’s birth certificate

Immunization records

Proof of household income

Parents are notified shortly after turning in their application. Eligibility is based on income.

You can contact Union’s Enrollment Center at 918-357-6150 or via email at union.enrollment@unionps.org with additional questions.