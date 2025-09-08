University of Oklahoma opens new education policy center

University of Oklahoma A new center through the University of Oklahoma’s College of Education is looking to change the future of education policy in the state.
By Matt Hutson

A new center through the University of Oklahoma’s College of Education is looking to change the future of education policy in the state.

The Oklahoma Center for Education Policy (OCEP) launched on Sept. 1 and will focus on Oklahoma-based education research and will be a resource for school leaders, educators and parent groups across the state.

“One area is teacher quality and teacher pipeline. That’s a big issue in Oklahoma. So we’ll be looking closely at that, doing research in that area. We also look at rural education, career and technical education, and workforce development as well as family engagement practices and also school choice,” says Daniel Hamlin, faculty director at the Oklahoma Center for Education Policy.

The new program will debut their research at the Oklahoma Education Policy Conference on Oct. 29. in Oklahoma City. The conference will explore key issues shaping education in our state.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!