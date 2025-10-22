University of Oklahoma receives $50 million grant to lead Suicide Prevention Resource Center

The Southwest Prevention center at OU Outreach has been given a five-year, $50 million grant to head the national Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC).

This grant and the resource center are funded by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“This grant represents far more than funding — it is a profound commitment to saving lives and strengthening communities across our nation,” says OU Senior Associate Vice President for Outreach, Belinda Biscoe.

SWPC was given the reward for its commitment to improving behavioral health outcomes in Oklahoma for nearly 40 years.

With the grant, the SWPC team will offer support and training to communities, health systems, institutions, and organizations across the country by giving the people who work in suicide prevention the proper tools and resources they will need.

For more information on the Southwest Prevention Center at OU, click here.