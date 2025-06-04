Updated state law ends discounted driver’s license fees for Oklahomans aged 62 to 64

Oklahoma State Capitol An updated state law went into effect on Sunday that ends discounted driver’s license fees for Oklahoma drivers aged 62 to 64.
By Matt Hutson

Oklahoma drivers aged 62 to 64 are now required to pay the full cost of a standard 4-year driver’s license, which is $38.50.

The state previously offered the following discounts based on age:

  • Age 62
    • $21.25 (4-year)
    • $42.50 (8-year)
  • Age 63
    • $17.50 (4-year)
    • $35.00 (8-year)
  • Age 64
    • $13.75 (4-year)
    • $27.50 (8-year)

Anyone aged 65 or older during the calendar year of issuance or renewal will not be charged a fee.

