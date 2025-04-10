U.S. citizenship naturalization ceremony held at Bishop Kelley

American flag U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at Bishop Kelley High School.
By Matt Hutson

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at Bishop Kelley High School.

During the naturalization ceremony, candidates take the Oath of Allegiance and receive a certificate of naturalization that officially makes them U.S. citizens.

“I’m very excited,” shared new U.S. citizen Diana Brown. “It’s been a long time that I’ve been wanting to become a citizen, but you know, life happens and just it didn’t happen to me before. I’m finally doing it, so I am extremely excited. I am very honored to be in this country. It’s given me the most amazing opportunity and a wonderful family that I have today, so I’m very glad to be here.”

Brown says she felt blessed to receive her new citizenship, and that the entire process is worth it in the end.

“If you have the opportunity to do it the right way, just do it because it is worth it and the opportunities that we have in this country, it’s endless.”

