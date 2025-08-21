U.S. News & World Report ranks best public high schools in Oklahoma

Booker T. Washington high school in Tulsa Courtesy: Fox 23
By Steve Berg

With the new school year underway, U.S. News and World Report has put out its list of the best public high-schools in the nation.

Here in Oklahoma, the top three are in the Oklahoma City area.

The highest-ranked Tulsa-area school is Booker T. Washington, with a national rank of 644.

That’s in the top 4-percent of around 18,000 U.S. public high schools evaluated in the report.

The next four best Tulsa-area schools, in order, are Dove Science Academy which was ranked number 12 statewide, Jenks at 15, Edison at 20, and Owasso at 26.

Those were all good enough to be ranked in the top 20-percent nationwide.

