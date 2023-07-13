U.S. Rep. Lucas part of effort to protect Oklahoma farmland from foreign adversaries

By Skyler Cooper

Oklahoma District 3 U.S. Representative Frank Lucas and his colleagues on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States introduced a bill that would give the committee more oversight on land purchases.

The need, Rep. Lucas told KRMG, comes after land in places like Oklahoma was purchased by foreign adversaries.

Rep. Lucas said he’s been working to make sure food security was included as a part of national security for years. This bill, he said, does that.

“There are even some Chinese food manufacturing entities who’ve acquired land that just happens to be near military bases.” Lucas said.

That, according to Rep. Lucas, is what got the attention of more members of Congress, leading to the Protecting U.S. Farmland and Sensitive Sites From Foreign Adversaries Act.

Rep. Lucas said his part in the bill adds the Secretary of Agriculture to the Foreign Investment Committee. He said that move will equip the Committee with the agricultural expertise needed to identify potential threats to national security.

If passed, the bill would give the Foreign Investment Committee greater jurisdiction over land purchases and place more guards on the sale of American land, especially sensitive sites, to foreign adversaries.

KRMG Afternoon News Host

