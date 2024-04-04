Verdigris Police officer killed in I-44 crash in Tulsa on Easter

Karen Greene (Verdigris Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday in Tulsa has been identified as a Verdigris Police Officer.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said 74-year-old Karen Greene was killed in a crash on I-44 in Tulsa near Garnett on Sunday morning.

OHP said what happened and what caused the crash is still under investigation.

On Wednesday, the Verdigris Police Department (VPD) said Karen, using Conley-Greene as her last name, was a 15-year veteran of the Department. They also said she was off-duty when the crash happened.

VPD said Conley-Greene started with the Department in 2009 and recently was an evidence officer, where she maintained a system of processing and logging evidence.

“Officer Greene’s work ethic was unprecedented, and she completed her duties with the upmost professionalism. She was very passionate about police work; her stewardship was exemplary and her dedication of service to the citizens of The Town of Verdigris and State of Oklahoma was and will be unmatched,” the Department posted on Facebook.

“Karen was a benevolent individual who enjoyed coming to work and interacting with citizens. She had an extreme passion for animals, especially dogs and horses, and fostered many animals providing them with care until placement could be found, or she would adopt the animal herself. Officer Greene also had a true passion for martial arts and was a Kudan 9th degree black belt in Kempo Karate. Karen held the highly respected title of Grand Master and hosted many martial arts tournaments and gatherings at her local Dojo,” the Department continued.

“Officer Greene was loved by many and will be truly missed. Go rest high on that mountain Karen, we will hold the line from here. We all love you so much, we honor you. Rest in Peace!” the Department said.

