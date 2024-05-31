Verdigris Valley Electric provides power restoration update following severe weather

CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 continues to track the recovery of the EF3 tornado that hit Rogers County and killed two people in Mayes County.

Thousands of people are still without power, but Verdigris Valley Electric (VVE) said as of Thursday they’ve been able to get electricity back to 7,000 people.

FOX23 spoke with the company who said they did that in just five days.

Danny Bement, the director of operations at VVE, said he doesn’t think anyone could ever be prepared for a weather event like the tornado that hit Claremore, but they’re happy that they were able to get electricity back to so many people so soon.

Some people still don’t have power 5 days later and are using generators for the time being.

Many neighborhoods are still dealing with storm debris such as downed trees and powerlines that have fallen right in front of their doorstep.

Claremore Police are warning people to be aware of scammers posing as contractors trying to install electric meters for thousands of dollars when the City does that for free.

They made a post on Facebook showing what your electric system consists of and what you are responsible for as a homeowner when it comes to your electricity.

Bement said he wasn’t even aware of this scam, but he said it’s best if you reach out to professionals yourself and said that every electric company works differently.

“We have some meters on our system, very few, but there are some that do not have voltage to them right now. What’s happened there is the customer has damage on their side and it’s unsafe to restore power to that meter because of a fire hazard. So for those people that do not have their meters set, they need to have a licensed electrician inspect that service. Once that’s complete and they have that document in hand, they can contact our offices here in Collinsville,” Bement said.

He said even when power is restored, there are still tree limbs that are hanging and any heavy winds or storm could cause them to break so just be cautious and treat every power line as active.

If you have any questions he said to just give them a call at 918-371-2584.



