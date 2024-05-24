Video taken of child being beaten on Jenks East Intermediate school bus

Jenks student with knife accused of trying to board school bus

JENKS, Okla. — After a video was taken of a child being beaten on a Jenks East Intermediate school bus last week, FOX23 spoke with the student’s mom and the school district.

The video was taken by another student on a Jenks East Intermediate school bus on Friday, May 17.

The student’s mom said she saw this video for the first time late that night.

“I did not know it was going to be like that,” she said.

She told FOX23 she wants the school to take responsibility.

“I want changes, I want the school to take responsibility,” she said.

She said it’s caused her son to miss some school and that he blames himself for being attacked.

FOX23 went to Jenks Public Schools for answers.

The school district said they took action immediately after it was brought to their attention.

“It is just a horrific, brutal, attack, just something that is so sad and so senseless, and when you see it the only reaction you can have is for your heart to break for that kid,” said Rob Loeber, Communications Director for Jenks Public Schools.

He said once school leaders found out about the Friday attack on Monday, they took action and suspended not only the student throwing the punches, but the person who recorded the video and another student who they say knew in advance the attack was going to happen.

He said on top of that there may be legal ramifications that follow.

“A report was filed with our Jenks Public Schools department and it has since been passed on to the district attorney,” Loeber said.

The video has been circulating on social media, with some people posting that the school told the mother that “boys will be boys.”

FOX23 asked the school if that statement was true.

“Just flat-out not true,” Loeber said.

The boy’s mom told FOX23 that either way, her son is traumatized and he’s struggling.

“He is taking all the blame, he thinks that he is wrong for everything,” she said. “He blames himself for everything. It is so painful, even when I tell him he did nothing wrong.”

The school said both students will be in seventh grade next year, and this information has been passed on to the next school and those students will not be on the same bus.

The mother also told FOX23 that these attacks started back in 2022, off the bus and off school property.

The district confirmed that and said they spoke to the students involved, but no changes to the bus have been made.