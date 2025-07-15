Voluntary dismissal filed in religious charter school’s attempt to become state-funded

A Catholic school’s attempt to become the first-ever, state-funded religious charter school was shot down by the highest court in the country, leading to a voluntary dismissal by the plaintiffs.

St. Isidore of Seville attempted to be the first religious charter school in the country but was rejected by the US Supreme Court in May. The court’s decision halted the school’s attempt, claiming it violates the separation of church and state. The justices were deadlocked at 4-4 with Amy Coney Barrett recusing herself.

The plaintiffs, the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition, recently filed a notice of voluntary dismissal since the court’s decision is now final.

“OKPLAC has been resolved to stand for students, taxpayers, and religious freedom from the beginning as the original plaintiff in a lawsuit opposing the state’s use of tax dollars to operate a religious public charter school,” said Misty Bradley, chair of OKPLAC.

“We are grateful for the organizations and individuals who stood with us and for Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s successful efforts to uphold Oklahoma’s constitution and protect its taxpayers and public schools.”

Drummond contested the school’s attempt to become state-funded entity, filing a lawsuit against the virtual school in October of 2024.

St. Isidore is the patron saint of The internet, scholars, and students.