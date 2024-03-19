Wagoner County commissioners put 911 coordinator, sheriff's wife, on administrative leave

Wagoner County commissioners put 911 coordinator, sheriff's wife, on administrative leave (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning to discuss 911 Coordinator Judy Elliot’s position.

The board of commissioners went into executive session to discuss her possible termination or reinstatement. The board voted to take no action on Monday so Elliot will remain on administrative leave.

“We don’t know what’s going on,” said Judy Elliot’s husband, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot. “We’re not getting any information from the board of county commissioners. It’s all taking place in executive session, so it’s just frustration.”

The next public meeting will be held on Monday, March 25.

A tipster told FOX23 that dispatchers would quit if concerns about Judy Elliott’s behavior toward them did not change.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said his wife has worked for Wagoner County for 18 years and has brought enhanced 911 and the 800 radio system among other things to the county.

He said she has had many accomplishments without ever being disciplined or written up.

The exact reason why Elliot has been placed on administrative leave has not been said.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!