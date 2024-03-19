Wagoner County commissioners put 911 coordinator, sheriff's wife, on administrative leave

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning to discuss 911 Coordinator Judy Elliot’s position.

The board of commissioners went into executive session to discuss her possible termination or reinstatement. The board voted to take no action on Monday so Elliot will remain on administrative leave.

“We don’t know what’s going on,” said Judy Elliot’s husband, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot. “We’re not getting any information from the board of county commissioners. It’s all taking place in executive session, so it’s just frustration.”

The next public meeting will be held on Monday, March 25.

A tipster told FOX23 that dispatchers would quit if concerns about Judy Elliott’s behavior toward them did not change.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said his wife has worked for Wagoner County for 18 years and has brought enhanced 911 and the 800 radio system among other things to the county.

He said she has had many accomplishments without ever being disciplined or written up.

The exact reason why Elliot has been placed on administrative leave has not been said.