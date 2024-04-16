Wagoner County Investigators make arrest, seize drugs, money and weapons during search warrant

Authorities arrested James Redman while serving a search warrant in Wagoner with seizure of drugs and weapons (Wagoner County Sheriff's Department)

WAGONER, Okla. — Authorities arrested James Redman while serving a search warrant in Wagoner with the seizure of drugs and weapons.

“It was a case that our investigators, along with the District 27 task force, worked together to locate an individual who had a lot of guns and a lot of drugs,” said Jake Carey, an investigator with Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 1, Wagoner County Investigators and the District 27 task force served a search warrant near South 270 Road in Wagoner.

Police made contact with Redman and discovered a backpack containing 120 grams of a crystal-like substance, multiple empty zip-lock baggies, a scale, and a pistol. Police also located a large barrel that contained seven pounds of a leafy substance and multiple pills.

Police say they seized currency that was used for narcotic sales and multiple firearms within the residence of the warrant.

“We found 120 grams of meth, 70 pills, 15 guns and roughly $3,000 in cash,” said Carey. “Whenever money is seized like that, it’s seized because it’s been determined that it was used in the procurement or the sale of the actual drugs itself.”

Redman was taken into custody and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of CDS, trafficking CDS, four counts of child endangerment, and possession of drug proceeds.

“If you see something, say something. If you see something that could be potential drug activity, let the sheriff’s department know because they want to make sure the community is safe from things like this,” Carey said.







