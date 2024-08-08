Wagoner County man charged with dragging his ex-girlfriend's dog behind his truck

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says in June a woman reported a case of animal cruelty.

The woman reported she argued with her ex-boyfriend while they were at the lake.

The woman said, that during the ride home, Tyler A. Wayman grabbed her dog and jumped out of his truck.

Court records say Wayman tied the dog’s leash to his tailgate, got back in the truck, and started driving.

After dragging the dog a significant distance, documents say Wayman got out of his truck, checked on the dog, and then dragged it again.

Detectives say the woman forced the truck into park and was able to get out of the truck and rescue her dog.

The woman took the dog to a veterinarian immediately after the incident to have the animal’s injuries treated.

Documents say the incident happened in March, but wasn’t reported until June.

When asked why it wasn’t reported sooner, the woman said she was fearful of any retribution due to threats if it was reported.

A Wagoner County Investigator went to the location where the incident occurred and took photographs and measurements of the area.

WCSO says it was determined by an Investigator that the dog had been dragged a significant distance before being untied and put back into the vehicle.

With this information, an arrest warrant affidavit was filed with the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office for Cruelty to Animals.

Wayman turned himself in on Tuesday and was arrested.

Wayman was released after posting a $10,000 bond.





