Wagoner County officials deny wrongdoing in allegations of corruption

WAGONER COUNTY -- The two Wagoner County officials accused of corruption and mismanagement by a local activist group have broken their silence, denying any wrongdoing. Sheriff Chris Elliott and District Attorney Jack Thorp categorically deny all allegations levied against them by the “Wagoner County Citizen Against Corruption” group.

Both Elliott and Thorp, through written statements, denied all allegations of mismanagement, gross neglect of duty, maladministration, and corruption. They also deny mismanaging several deaths, including one in the county jail. The elected officials said they will cooperate with any investigation and will continue to serve the people of Wagoner County.

The watchdog group is seeking the removal of sheriff Elliott and DA Thorp.

Brent Watson, WCCAC spokesperson said residents had to vote on raising either their sales tax or property taxes due to a $13.5 Million wrongful death lawsuit that resulted from alleged neglect at the county jail. And there’s a second case pending. Recently, District Judge Michael Hogan recognized the sufficiency of a citizen-led petition which needs 4,300 signatures in a 45-day period. Watson said this could be a first step in impaneling a grand jury to investigate the allegations.

Elliott said, “Our mission to protect and serve the people of Wagoner County.”

Statement From Chris Elliott:

“I am aware of a petition requesting a grand jury investigation into the management of the Wagoner County Jail and related litigation. As the elected sheriff, I respect the public’s right to seek transparency and oversight but categorically deny any allegations of mismanagement or misconduct.

“My office remains committed to the county jail’s safe, lawful, and professional operation. As sheriff, I have consistently sought funds for better facilities, training, and oversight of the jail operations to improve the services this office provides to the community.

“We will fully cooperate with any lawful investigation and are confident that a thorough and objective review of the facts will confirm that our practices are sound and in accordance with our responsibilities to the community as jail administrators and law enforcement officers when all the facts are known.

“We ask the public to avoid speculation and understand that several of the allegations are simply false. The petition is one-sided and incomplete account of each incident alleged. Transparency and accountability remain core values of this office, and we stay focused on our mission to protect and serve the people of Wagoner County.”

Statement From Jack Thorp”

“For 26 years I have been blessed to represent state government as a criminal prosecutor. I have been the District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 27 for nearly eight years, and I am very proud of the work we have done and continue to do on behalf of victims, citizens, and law enforcement. During these last eight years I have been named Oklahoma’s District Attorney of the Year in 2020 and again in 2023. I am also a very experienced legal advisor for both county and the Multi-County Grand Juries and I understand the law and process very well. For over twenty years I have fought against criminals, corruption, and evil. I will continue to fight until the day I die.

“As it relates to the allegations made against myself – in the strongest possible terms I want to state that I categorically deny the claims made in the filing. Not only are they insufficient to advise the public of the truth, but in many cases are legally incorrect and certainly they do not define the actual legal requirements. A trained eye can quickly spot significant legal issues, and those issues will certainly be raised at the appropriate time. As they relate to the allegations against myself there is significant case law that will be utilized at the appropriate time.

“Furthermore, should it become necessary, I will ultimately present significant proof of political and evil motive in presenting these allegations (against myself), and will ultimately seek any potential remedy pursuant to Title 38 O.S. 108.

“In summary, the petition alleges that I have failed to file criminal charges involving three specific instances. The Angela Liggins case (2021), the Jeffrey Krueger Case (2019), and an allegation in which no criminal investigation was ever presented to the District 27 office involving Elizabeth Rodriguez (2019, murder defendant who never filed a police report, represented by counsel, and whose lawsuit was dismissed). The Liggins and Krueger cases were investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). In those cases, which have corresponding civil lawsuits, criminal charges were declined years ago. The OSBI investigations regarding those cases are confidential under Oklahoma law pursuant to Title 21 O.S. 465. I am confident that these investigations, should they be disclosed or utilized, at a grand jury, will support the decisions made by district 27.

“One of the most offensive statements made multiple times by the true author of this grand jury petition is that ‘N. Jack Thorp has failed to file charges when the facts so warrant.’ The duty of a district attorney is to seek justice. Justice is and will always be my goal. Under Oklahoma law, the constitutional duties of a district attorney encompass several key responsibilities, primarily exercising prosecutorial discretion, protecting constitutional rights, maintaining impartiality, acting in a quasi-judicial capacity, and ensuring a fair trail for the defendant. The decision to charge or not charge a crime is certainly not the only duty of the District Attorney.

“I want to thank all the people who have reached out with concern and prayers. I fully intend to fight these allegations with every ounce of my ability, and the truth will prevail.

“I will not discuss those allegations made against Sheriff Elliott. Pursuant to Title 19 O.S. 215.4, the district attorney has the statutory duty to represent county elected officials. As for the allegations against others, I expect they will have the own responses.”