Wagoner County says a teenage girl was shot by a teenage boy

Wagoner County Sheriff seal

By Crystal Kelly

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting call at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they were told that a 15-year-old girl had been shot by a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators say the male teen had snuck into the residence through the girl’s window.

At some point, deputies say a gun was fired and the victim was hit.

Wagoner County says the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the teen boy was taken into custody.

The Broken Arrow Police and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police assisted in the investigation.



