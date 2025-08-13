Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office warn of phone scams around the county

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is reporting phone scams happening around the county.

The Sheriff’s Office says that a scammer is calling people saying that if they are a sexual offender, they will be arrested for missing an appointment. The scammer is also reportedly telling people that they could be arrested for not returning a green 286.b form.

Officers say the calls are coming from the phone number 918-442-0268. They believe it is a spoofed number. Also, another complaint reported a similar call saying the recipient had missed an appointment to be fitted with an ankle monitor. The scammer claims to be Lieutenant Halfacre with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office states that a Lieutenant Halfacre does work there.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement will never call and demand payment over the phone. They say if you receive these calls, do not give out any information.

If you have questions or concerns, you are advised to call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 to report the information.