A traffic accident 4 miles east of Catoosa has claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 11:30 Wednesday night at the intersection of 273rd East Avenue and 7th Street in Wagoner County.

The woman who died was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was transported by Air Evac to St John Medical Center in fair condition.

Names of the victims were not immediately released.