Wagoner couple accused in case involving 190 bodies

Penrose, CO — A Colorado funeral homeowner and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 190 people were recently found at his facility.

District Attorney Michael Allen said Wednesday that Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of four felonies: abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery.

Jon Hallford owns Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, a town about 100 miles south of Denver.

Authorities discovered the bodies at a funeral home building Oct. 4.

Neighbors had noticed a bad smell for days.

“We will be working with affected family members, so they understand the prosecutions process and what to expect going forward,” said D.A. Allen during a news conference Wednesday in Colorado.

Colorado has some of the weakest rules for funeral homes in the nation with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators.

Allen says the probable cause affidavit is currently sealed.

“I want to warn you that the information contained in that affidavit is absolutely shocking,” said Allen.

The operators of the Return to Nature Funeral Home didn’t pay their taxes, got evicted from one of their properties and got sued for unpaid bills by a crematory that quit doing business with them almost a year ago, according to public records and interviews.

Jon and Carrie Hallford are both in Oklahoma jails.