Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs helping with hurricane relief in North Carolina

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Veterans from Bartlesville are on a mission to help find unaccounted-for people in North Carolina, following the onslaught of hurricanes.

The Oklahoma nonprofit WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs is helping with hurricane relief.

They said they are determined to help in areas where it’s too difficult to reach due to debris.

They’ve received calls from Veterans nationwide asking them to check on their loved ones since they can’t do so because of a lack of cellular service.

“They are actually going to take enough supplies where they can camp,” said Kevin Doncaster from WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs. “They are on site. They can pull 15 to 18-hour days, probably. That’s how these guys like to roll.”

The nonprofit plans to stay in North Carolina as long as they can.

They don’t have a certain date set for their return to Oklahoma.

If you would like to help donate to the nonprofit, click here.

To learn more about WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs, click here.

