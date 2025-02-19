Warming stations and emergency shelters are available across the state

Due to dangerously low temperatures and winter storm warnings across the state, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management shared a list of warming stations and shelters for those who may need a place to stay safe.
For overnight shelters, the following locations are available:
- Bartlesville B the Light, 219 North Virginia Avenue (Bartlesville)
- Grove Community Center, 104 West 3rd Street (Grove)
- Pryor Rescue Mission, 640 West Graham Avenue (Pryor)
- Tulsa Metropolitan Area Command, 924 South Hudson Avenue (Tulsa)
- Cross Connection Center, 329 North Pesotum Avenue (Shawnee)
- Vinita Grand Mental Health, 405 East Excelsior Avenue (Vinita)
- Elk City First Baptist Church, 1600 West Country Club Boulevard (Elk City)
- Enid Hope Outreach, 815 West Main Street (Enid)
- First Baptist Church of Boise City, 103 Cimarron Avenue (Boise City)
- Hands of Hope Food and Resource, 724 West main Street (Durant)
- Higher Ground Church, 217 West Farrall Street (Shawnee)
- Jay Community Center, 429 South 9th Street (Jay)
- Stillwater Mission of Hope, 1804 South Perkins Road (Stillwater)
The following organizations are available during the daytime:
- Mayes County Fairgrounds, 2200 Northeast 1st Street (Pryor)
- Okmulgee First Free Will Baptist TruLife Center, 601 South Oklahoma Avenue (Okmulgee)
- Checotah City Hall, 200 North Broadway (Checotah)
- Vinita Day Center, 131 South Wilson Street (Vinita)
- West Siloam Assembly of God, 5524 Cedar Drive (Colcord)
- Concho Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC, 200 Wolf Robe Circle (Reno)
- Geary Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC, 132 East Main Street (Geary)
- Hammon Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC, 20415 Highway 33 (Hammon)
- Hugo-Compassion of Christ Ministries, 301 West main Street (Hugo)
- Kingfisher Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC, 400 West Erwin (Kingfisher)
- Lawton Salvation Army Corps, 1306 Southwest East Avenue (Lawton)
- Miami Main Attractions, 116 North Main Street (Miami)
- Pleasant Ridge Schoolhouse, 125 North commercial Avenue (Temple)
- Watonga Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC, 251210 East 820 Road (Watonga)
- Woodward Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC, 43554 CR (Woodward)
For a list of shelters in the Tulsa area, click here.
For a list of shelters in the Oklahoma City area, click here.