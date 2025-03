Water temporarily off in Tahlequah for new waterline construction on Thursday

Tahlequah City officials say water will temporarily be off Thursday for new waterline construction.

Tahlequah Public Works Authority says water will be off from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Affected areas include East Willis Road from Seven Clans Drive to South 534 Road, Indian Meadows, Parkhill Road from East Willis to East Murrel Road, Byrd Street, Stan Watie Street, Bushyhead Street and Ridge Street.