The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police are announcing the signing of a cross-commission agreement.

Deputies and officers now have the ability to handle cases involving tribal and non-tribal criminal offenders within the jurisdiction of Wagoner County.

WCSO says the agreement will enhance public safety for Wagoner County citizens.

WCSO says it is looking forward to a working relationship with Lighthorse Police.