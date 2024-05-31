West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Tulsa County

It’s officially West Nile season in Tulsa County.

The Tulsa Health Department says they found West Nile virus in a recent sample of mosquitoes from one of their mosquito traps.

There have been no cases confirmed in humans so far, although it’s probably just a matter of time.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include sudden fever, headaches, and muscle weakness, but it does also cause the occasional death.

The heath department says you can help limit the spread of West Nile virus by checking for, and getting rid of, any standing water around your house.

Water tends to collect in things like buckets, cans, tires, pool covers, etc. and creates an area where mosquitoes can breed.

They also say you can help protect yourself by spraying on an insect repellent with DEET, if you’re going to be outside, especially around dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

©2024 Cox Media Group