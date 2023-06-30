West Nile Virus in Tulsa mosquitoes

Preparing for mosquito season in Tulsa File photo of a mosquito. (� 2019 Cox Media Group.)

A sample of mosquitoes from a trap in Tulsa County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Tulsa Health Department says at this time there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans in Tulsa County.

Public health officials are strongly urging the use of insect repellent containing DEET to protect yourself.

July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to West Nile Virus in Oklahoma.

Mosquito traps are set weekly in multiple locations across Tulsa County.



