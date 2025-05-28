Wild hog attacks police car outside of business in Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. — A wild hog mysteriously made its way to the City of Wagoner, and police are urging people to be on the lookout for more wild animals after recent flooding.

Wagoner Police said around this time of year, they usually see wildlife kike deer within city limits or neighborhoods. The wild hog was something they had not expected.

“I was thinking of like normal size, like, ‘Okay, maybe this boar was 60 to 70 pounds, whatever — just normal size.’ It looked like it was pushing 200, about 150 to 200 pounds,” said Wagoner Police Officer Richard Sourjohn. “It looked like a small calf, and it was pretty large. It surprised me when I got there, how big the boar was.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Wagoner Police Department got a call from the local business Healing Options. They reported that a wild hog was in their parking lot, and they were concerned about the safety of their customers and others in the area.

When Officer Sourjohn arrived, the hog was attacking another officer’s car.

“When I arrived, one of my other officers was there. The boar was actually headbutting his unit in the grit load,” Sourjohn said.

He said the hog started going after him, so he had to shoot the animal out of self-defense.

Sourjohn said he thinks the flooding from all the recent rain may have led the hog into the city somehow.

“They’re coming out back there from, I believe it was the west side of the business. There’s a lot of vegetation; a lot of thick fields and brush back that way and have been running from the water and the floods, I believe they were trying to find somewhere dry to get,” Sourjohn said.

Officer Sourjohn said it was either him or the hog in the situation, and he didn’t want anyone to get hurt or killed, as wild hogs are extremely dangerous.

He said he had no choice but to shoot the hog and wants people to understand he did it for the safety of himself and the others in the area.

“There’s a lot of downfalls too. Some of it is, ‘Why would you kill a pig?’ but at the same time, look at the broad side of stuff; had this been in your yard, what would you have done?” Sourjohn asked.

“I don’t want to see anybody hurt and I absolutely don’t want to see anyone interacting with an animal that they could have just hid away from and hurt them. That’s how I look at it,” continued Sourjohn.

He said luckily, no one was injured in the wild hog attack, but the police department wants everyone to be on the lookout for any more and to contact them immediately.

To report any wild animals in the City of Wagoner, call the police department at 918-485-5511.