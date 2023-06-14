Wild video shows moments vulture made unexpected visit to Roswell home

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell couple had a fowl surprise Saturday when they came home to find a vulture in their living room.

Jacob Totri and his fiancé, Vernalisa Rougeux, tell Bryan Mims with WSB in Atlanta, they had only been away from the house on Shallow Springs Court for about 15 minutes.

“It took me a second because it looked like it almost might be a kid’s toy sitting out,” said Totri.

The doorbell video shows the sheer surprise when Totri realizes this was no child’s toy.

“A vulture in the house!” he says to his fiancé. “Swear to God!”

Rouguex is incredulous. “Liar!” she says in the video.

“My first thought was we have an intruder, somebody’s in the house,” Rougeux said. “I have to run.”

The couple’s dog, Georgia, was inside.

“Then I thought, ‘Oh my dog,’” Rougeux said. “Vultures go toward dead things. The vulture’s eating my dog!”

Georgia had been snoozing on the sofa and was seemingly unfazed.

The couple said the bird made it in through Georgia’s doggie door, which opens up to the back deck. They think the vulture was lured inside by a teddy bear lying on the floor.

Rougeux knew they had to somehow get the vulture out of the house, so she grabbed an umbrella and began opening and shutting it to shoo the bird away.

“I chased it around the house for about five minutes,” she said. “It flew upstairs, grabbed onto the handrail – it was just something out of a movie.”

She eventually chased the bird toward a sliding glass door where it escaped and flew off. Then came the time to clean the house.

“We spent two days with Lysol, steaming all the furniture, the whole house,” Rougeux said. “It took two days to clean everything, to sanitize everything because I don’t know where it was, I don’t know what it touched.”



