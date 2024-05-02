Williams Crossing nearing completion, to open Labor Day Weekend

Williams Crossing The view of downtown Tulsa in the distance as seen from Williams Crossing.

Williams Crossing, the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River in Tulsa, is nearing completion.

The bridge itself it complete, but crews are still putting the finishing touches on as its public debut nears. Benches and markers for pedestrian and bike lanes are still to come before the bridge opens Labor Day Weekend 2024.

Along with the bridge, Tulsans will also gain access to a lower trail along the water, an entertainment plaza, a fixed dock and a 1,000-foot whitewater flume on the east bank. An expanded trail with a grove of new trees adorns the west bank.

You can’t explore the new features along the river without talking about Zink Lake, created by a new dam constructed just south of the pedestrian bridge.

Zink Lake is a two-and-a-half mile lake that is intended to attract kayakers, fishing enthusiasts and more.

The City of Tulsa is planning a big event to celebrate the opening of Williams Crossing.

