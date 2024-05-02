Williams Crossing nearing completion, to open Labor Day Weekend

Williams Crossing The view of downtown Tulsa in the distance as seen from Williams Crossing.

By Skyler Cooper

Williams Crossing, the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River in Tulsa, is nearing completion.

The bridge itself it complete, but crews are still putting the finishing touches on as its public debut nears. Benches and markers for pedestrian and bike lanes are still to come before the bridge opens Labor Day Weekend 2024.

Along with the bridge, Tulsans will also gain access to a lower trail along the water, an entertainment plaza, a fixed dock and a 1,000-foot whitewater flume on the east bank. An expanded trail with a grove of new trees adorns the west bank.

You can’t explore the new features along the river without talking about Zink Lake, created by a new dam constructed just south of the pedestrian bridge.

Zink Lake is a two-and-a-half mile lake that is intended to attract kayakers, fishing enthusiasts and more.

The City of Tulsa is planning a big event to celebrate the opening of Williams Crossing.

[PHOTOS: Williams Crossing Tour]

Image 1 of 20

Williams Crossing | Tulsa, OK (Skyler Cooper)

Listen to the tour here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!