Wilson enters first year as Bixby Superintendent

BIXBY -- Bixby Superintendent Lydia Wilson served as interim superintendent for six months in 2018, but now she’s entering her first year as the school’s official superintendent. She is no stranger to the district, having spent decades with Bixby Schools, serving in numerous different roles.

Bixby Public schools started the new school year on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, I had the same level of excitement, and probably nerves, as some of the kids I talked to, as well,” Wilson said.

To start the day on Tuesday, Wilson rode a school bus and got to interact with her students, and she made some of the same mistakes her students make. She left without her lunch and cell phone.

“I was so excited that I went back in and got my lunch box that I’d forgotten, and then I left my phone at home. So, it turns out I was able to model for parents that if you forget something, that’s OK,” Wilson said.

She said she’s never seen a school that has everything it needs, but, with the exception of some support staff, Bixby is in really good shape as she starts her new role.

“I love the district. I love the people in it – our community. It is a new role for me, and I’ve been very lucky because every time I get a new job at Bixby I’ve said, ‘Oh, this is my favorite job,’” she said.

Wilson takes over for former Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller, who has decided to run for state superintendent.