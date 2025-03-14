Wind causes power poles to fall sparking grass fire in Owasso

Power lines fall, spark grass fire in Owasso (Owasso Police Department)
By Skyler Cooper

Friday’s strong winds caused power poles to fall on 76th Street North between Main and Mingo in Owasso.

Police told KRMG a transformer blew upon hitting the ground and that sparked a grass fire on the side of the road.

OPD said the fire department was able to get the fire out before it could spread.

Police said 76th Street North would remain closed until the power poles are replaced.

Much of Oklahoma is under a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning until 8pm Friday.

Firefighters said any grass fires that spark may spread quickly and could be difficult to control.

NWS Fire Risk

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!