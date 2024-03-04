Woman accused of driving stolen vehicle on Sequoyah High School football field arrested

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OKLA — Cherokee Nation Marshals arrested Maggie Caudle on Friday for allegedly stealing a truck from a dealership in Tahlequah.

Marshals say Caudle drove the stolen vehicle through a fence on the Sequoyah High School campus and exited through the tribe’s practice softball fields.

Marshals pursued and stopped the truck on Highway 62 in Muskogee County.

Caudle, a 42-year-old Cherokee Nation Citizen, was arrested on multiple charges including vehicle theft, and booked into the Muskogee County Detention Center.

The school was still in session at the time and no students were injured during the incident, Marshals say.