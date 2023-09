Tulsa police were called to a home near 14th and Garnett at 12:05 Sunday morning after a fight broke out.

Officers say Emma Rodriguez grabbed a pool cue and started swinging.

Multiple people had significant injuries to the head and stomach.

One man was knocked unconscious.

Another victim said at one point, Rodriguez grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to stab him with it.

Rodriguez was arrested for three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.