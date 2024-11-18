Woman accused of ramming Tulsa police cars, fleeing scene

A woman is arrested by Tulsa Police over the weekend, but not without a fight, they say.

Police say it started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, when they got a call of a disturbance at OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa.

They say when they got there, Shawnna Owens locked herself inside her car and wouldn’t come out and started yelling at officers, who say they could see a case of pre-mixed margarita beverages on the floorboards.

Police say Owens then sped away, ramming two police cars in the process.

After a short chase, they say she pulled over on Highway 75, but then started kicking and spitting at officers.

She was eventually arrested.

They say Owens is a tribal member, so the case will be prosecuted in either tribal or federal court.