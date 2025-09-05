Woman accused of suffocating 1-month-old child

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested and accused of suffocating her 1-month-old child.

CCSO says deputies responded to the Park Hill area on August 29th after a 911 caller reported that the mother of a 1-month-old child had suffocated the infant.

When deputies arrived, they found the infant unresponsive and were told the mother had ran away into the wooded area nearby.

Deputies performed lifesaving measures on the infant and successfully resuscitated, eventually turning the infant’s care over to medics from Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Services.

CCSO said after tending to the infant, deputies searched the wooded area, with the help of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and an agent from the District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and his K9 partner.

The mother was eventually located hiding around 100 yards into the wooded area.

The mother was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for domestic assault and battery, aggravated assault with great bodily injury and child abuse.

CCSO says the mother and the infant are both Cherokee Nation tribal members.

The mother will either be prosecuted by the Cherokee Nation Attorney General or in the Federal Court system in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.