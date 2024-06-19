Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set Turley home on fire with family inside

TURLEY, Okla. — A woman is in jail for arson after investigators said she tried to set a home on fire with her family inside.

Luckily no one was hurt, but it did lead to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arresting her.

FOX23 spoke with TCSO about the scary moments for that family.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a mobile home filled with smoke and four people inside.

They said the family called 911 when smoke alarms went off.

FOX23 went by the property on Tuesday and saw noticeable signs of burn marks and scorching.

Sabrina Cleo Moore was taken to the Tulsa County jail and is facing four arson charges as well as a charge of resisting arrest.

Tulsa County deputies said they were called out to a home in Turley near 76th Street North and North Peoria.

Deputies said the caller claimed his sister tried to set his house on fire with three other people inside.

“The mobile is full of smoke, he’s looking around the home and doesn’t find the source of it. Goes to look outside of the home and finds what looks to be some cloth or towels underneath the mobile home, smoldering and smoking where the home’s skirt has been pulled off,” said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.

Moore’s brother, the brother’s fiancée, her 16-year-old nephew, and grandfather were all inside the home when investigators said she tried to start the fire.

“He goes to find the origin of it and suspects his family member who also lives on the property in a different structure might be responsible for this,” Roebuck said.

TCSO said when they found the pile of towels, they arrested Moore who also lived on the property.

In the booking report, deputies said Moore denied any involvement with the fire but admitted to another family member she was going to “burn them out”.

“I suspect there might be some mental health issues at work in this situation unfortunately, which is very sad. These are her own family members that could have potentially been hurt if the fire had actually taken off,” Roebuck said.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is responsible for handling the case from here.

Moore is still in the Tulsa County jail as of Tuesday on a more than $80,000 bond.