Woman arrested and charged with first-degree murder of 2-year-old child

Christina Barnes was arrested and charged charged with first-degree murder of 2-year-old child (Tulsa County Jail)

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March death of a 2-year-old child.

Christina Barnes is charged with one count of first-degree murder by child abuse. She was arrested and booked on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police affidavit, Barnes drove the 2-year-old female victim to St. Francis Hospital earlier this year in March. The child was unresponsive when they arrived at the hospital.

Medical staff performed lifesaving measures, but the child died the next morning.

The medical examiner’s report said the manner of death was homicide due to blunt force trauma of the head and neck.

The child had multiple injuries to her brain, optic nerves, and spine, injuries the child abuse pediatrician and medical examiner said could not have been accidental.

Barnes was interviewed and said she picked the child up from daycare and took her home in Tulsa. She said the child was breathing irregularly and later took the child to the hospital after calling the father and police.

The daycare said the child, who was sitting upright and smiling in photos taken at the daycare, was fine when she left that day.

Barnes denied violently shaking or “flinging” the child and also denied having a mental health history.

An arrest warrant was issued last Thursday and Barnes is currently being held without bond.