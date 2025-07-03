Woman dead after car crash in Glenpool

Glenpool Police respond to fatal car crash near Peoria and 151st

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool Police responded to a fatal car crash on Wednesday near South Peoria Avenue and East 151st Street South.

Glenpool Police Department arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a Jeep driven by an adult woman was driving southbound on Peoria when it crossed 151st and hit the right corner of an oversized load trailer driving westbound.

The Jeep’s driver died in the crash, while the other driver had no injuries.

Police closed the westbound lanes of 151st Street for roughly three hours as police and first responders were on scene. All lanes are now back open.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.