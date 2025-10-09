Woman dies after single-vehicle crash in McIntosh County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.
By Matt Hutson

A woman is dead following a crash on the State Highway 266/State Highway 72 junction in McIntosh County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers report a vehicle, driven by Sarah Bratt, 48 of Porter, was traveling northbound on State Highway 266 after 12:30 p.m. when it departed the roadway to the right and went through a gravel parking lot. Bratt then went back on the road sliding out of control before eventually overturning. The vehicle rolled twice before ejecting Bratt.

Bratt was later pronounced dead.

According to the report, Bratt was not wearing her seatbelt.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!