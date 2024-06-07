Woman discovers stranger in her bedroom

Tulsa — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect after a woman was startled when she woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom.

Tulsa police responded to the burglary call near 11th and Pittsburgh Monday morning and are still searching for the suspect.

The victim says she began yelling at the man, and he replied, “Oh, my bad.”

Police searched surveillance cameras nearby and were able to find this image of the man.

If you have any information on his identity, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.