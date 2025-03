It was a close call for people at New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow, where police say a car driven by an elderly woman crashed through the front window at Old World Pizza around 9:00 this morning.

Police say the woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The car made it all the way inside the building, but luckily nobody was hurt, and the pizza shop’s owner says their main oven was not damaged.

The restaurant is closed for now to make repairs.