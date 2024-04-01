Woman falls through sinkhole in China Shopping Mall

Video captured the moment when a woman casually shopping in a Chinese department store disappeared as a possible sinkhole swallowed a portion of the floor.

According to Fox News, a construction worker on the first floor of a shopping mall in the city of Zhenjiang in Jiangsu, China, told local outlets a sinkhole opened up, trapping him and causing the floor above to collapse.

In the video captured last week, a woman was walking around on the second story of a shopping mall in Zhenjiang when the floor caved in, toppling two clothing racks as the woman fell through the hole. A second woman, wearing a yellow jacket, ran away from the hole before stopping to go back and check on the other woman, according to Fox News.

Mr. Huang, a representative of the mall, told reporters both people suffered only minor injuries. Emergency crews and firefighters responded immediately and helped rescue both of the victims before cleaning up the damage.

“As they are our customers, we, as the responsible party, have been actively handling the aftermath and providing necessary assistance,” Huang said.

The construction worker suffered a leg injury from falling debris, while the shopper suffered fractures, Australian news outlet ABC reported.