TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead at an east Tulsa apartment near 19th and Memorial on Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

According to police, neighbors reported what sounded like a domestic situation that was “louder than usual.”

Police said a dog who lived there was seen scratching at the door, as it hadn’t been let back inside that day, and neighbors got suspicious.

TPD said they were called out and discovered the woman’s body inside.