Woman killed in Sand Springs rollover crash on HWY 412

Sand Springs Police (Shane Cutchall)
By Kirk McCracken

SAND SPRINGS -- Two people were ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash yesterday near Sand Springs, resulting the death of a 41-year old woman.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. on Highway 412, when the car left the roadway, rolled over, and came to rest upside down near Wekiwa Rd. on the south side of the highway. Both occupants were ejected, and Amanda Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, a 41-year old male, was treated and released form the hospital.

Sand Springs Police said they are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Highway 412 and Wekiwa Road were shut down for several hours but opened later that afternoon.

