Woman loses $825,000 injury claim after being pictured winning Christmas tree-throwing contest

A woman who tried to claim more than 825-thousand dollars for injuries she suffered in a car crash lost her case when she was pictured winning a Christmas tree-throwing contest!

According to The Telegraph, Kamila Grabska said she was left with a “disabling” condition following an accident in February 2017 - when the car she was in was hit from behind.

She sued an insurance company in the U.K., claiming she couldn’t work for more than 5 years, play with her children or carry out basic chores because of constant back and neck pain.

Yahoo! News reports during a recent hearing the Irish High Court was shown a photo in a national newspaper, taken a year after the wreck, of her hurling a spruce tree.

Grabska argued that while she looked happy in the pictures from the charity event, she was still suffering from her injuries and endured pain to this day.

The judge threw out the case and remarked that the “very graphic picture” of her tossing the tree had helped her make the decision.

The judge said “it is a very large, natural Christmas tree and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement. I’m afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated. On that basis, I propose to dismiss the claim.”

The woman had told doctors her injuries were so severe after the accident that couldn’t lift a heavy bag without feeling shooting pain. She said there were times when her husband had to bring medication to her in bed because of her pain.

She quit her job following the crash and took disability payments.

The court heard that just a few days before she had informed doctors of her condition, she had finished top in the charity Christmas tree-throwing event.







