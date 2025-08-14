Woman rescued from Arkansas River

Jenks Water Rescue (Jenks Police Department)
By Skyler Cooper

Firefighters from Jenks and Tulsa worked together to rescue a woman from the Arkansas River Thursday.

Jenks police said a woman was seen trashing in the water near the 96th Street bridge at about 1 p.m.

Police said the water level was extremely high and the current was strong.

Officers closed the 96th Street bridge so the Jenks Fire Department could begin a water rescue. Firefighters deployed a raft and attempted to bring the woman onboard, but firefighter said the strong currents separated them.

The Tulsa police and fire departments were also involved in the operation.

JFD deployed a raft again and was able to toss a flotation device to the woman. Then, Jenks police said rescuers were able to pull the woman into their raft and out of the water.

Jenks police said the incident serves as a reminder that even if river appears calm, there may be strong underwater currents that can cause someone to become submerged.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!