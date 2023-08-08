Woman shot and killed outside of West Tulsa home, officers searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has verified that homicide detectives are currently investigating a shooting in west Tulsa that left one woman dead.

According to TPD, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the head outside of a home near S. 33rd W. Ave. and W. 48th St.

When officers arrived, a man came out of a nearby house saying he was the one who called it in and he found her already shot.

Police said the man was taken into custody for questioning, but no arrests have been made. The relationship between the woman and the caller is unknown.

“About 5:15 or so officers were called out to a woman with a gunshot wound out here, they arrived, she was taken to the hospital and she died there. Right now we’re working this as a homicide, we have one person we have downtown in questioning, don’t know what his role is in this yet,” TPD Homicide Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said. “It looks like it happened inside the car, the vehicle’s just been left out here and that’s going to be our crime scene.”

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter.