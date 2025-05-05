Work at 71st and Elwood causing detour to Turkey Mountain

Turkey Mountain road closure Courtesy: Turkey Mtn. Facebook page
By Steve Berg

The City of Tulsa is starting work Monday to add a left-turn lane on Elwood on the north side of the intersection with 71st street.

Elwood will be closed down for about two weeks, cutting off access to the popular Turkey Mountain park from 71st street.

To access Turkey Mountain, drivers will need to take a detour to 61st street from Highway 75 and access Turkey Mountain from the north.

Access to the REI store from Elwood will also be blocked, but you can still get to the REI store from 71st street.

