Entrepreneur creates Art Deco style jewelry at west Tulsa store

Tulsa — Tulsa native Rachel Rose has come a long way since she traded her first set of earrings for tacos in Mexico City.

Rose, and her husband Seth, opened Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry on Charles Page Blvd. to create high end pieces with local influences.

“So, I have basically two umbrellas under which I explore creativity,” said Rose. “And those two umbrellas are Art Deco and American Western.”

Rose graduated from Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences and then took off on her own to live in Mexico, and backpacked in Europe, before returning to Green Country to grow some roots.

“When I decided that I was going to go full in, and this was going to be my career as an artist, I knew that Tulsa was a really good base for that,” said Rose. “We have a great community of people that want to support entrepreneurs and artists. And, so it was really a strategic decision to come back here, found Dillon Rose and raise my family here.”

She knew she wanted to do bridal and engagement rings, so she went to California to get a graduate degree in diamonds from the Gemological Institute of America.

You can stop by her store to check out her jewelry lines and services, or you can catch her at an event for Art Deco Month.

The event is April 19th and will feature new pieces in the Art Deco jewelry collection in collaboration with Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, Goff Fest, and Tulsa Tours.

